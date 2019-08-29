Implanted Memories
A Tribute to Blade Runner & Vangelis
November 2019

The iconic movie Blade Runner (1982) takes place in a dystopian future set in November 2019. And here we are! To celebrate the fact that synthetic humans, known as replicants, have not taken over the world as of November 2019, myNoise releases a tribute to Blade Runner and its cult soundtrack composed by Vangelis.

The original movie assumed that by now, replicants would not only have existed, but be difficult to distinguish from humans. The plot relies on the Voight-Kampff test to distinguish one from the other with a series of questions related to empathy—or the lack thereof. If replicants were superior to humans in many ways, they would indeed be incapable of human traits such as emotions and empathy.

While the replicants don’t rule our world yet, we humans share the same planet with companies that are just as powerful and frightening as the Tyrell Corporation in Blade Runner. Rather than building replicants in the real world, these companies quietly harvest information from our digital world instead. All of this is done invisibly, behind the scenes, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and psychographics in an attempt to alter our behavior in the real world. They even succeed.

AI has made huge progress over the last decade, supplanting humans in many areas. This soundscape, for example, could have been the outcome of an algorithm trained on the music of Vangelis and the sounds of the Blade Runner soundtrack. Would you be able to tell the difference between AI and a human composer? Unlikely. And now, we realize how visionary the Voight-Kampff test was... because the answer to the question is: look for the emotions. It is, after all, one of the defining characteristics that make us human.

Testimonials



  One of my favorite soundtracks and artists honored on MyNoise? Well, that does make my day. I'll be locked onto this one for a while. Thank you!

  This is a masterpiece.

  Since I discovered this I haven't shut it off. This in combination with rain sounds makes for perfect sleep. Thank you for this!!

  Just wonderful.

  Seeing Earth from space never gets old. Preparing yourself for the long voyage to the outer planets, you settle back into your acceleration couch and gaze out the window upon our tiny blue planet nestled in the infinite jeweled black tapestry of space...

  I've been looking for something like this for a long time, this is beautifully made. It's clear you put a lot of time and effort into this and I hope you're properly rewarded for it.

  What time is it? It doesn't matter, you say. And you can't wake up on the wrong side of the bed if you don't have one, either. You're on a doorstep again, but you chose to be here. You're thankful that you're up so soon, you were jolted awake. You've slept too long before. Your body thinks that you're rested well enough, you're still drunk, you still have cigarettes. A warm welcome to Chicago.

  This is simply a fabulous tribute to one of my favorite movies of all time! Calming, ethereal, never boring or too repetitive. It's a perfect background for work today.

  An hurrah to Blade Runner music! I paired this with Northern Lights for a calming feel during work. One of my odder yet favorite pairings to date I feel.

  Blade Runner is my favourite movie of all time... I’ll never forget the opening scene when Deckard is flying over the city on the way to HQ... the combination music and imagery will stay with me as long as I live... This soundscape evokes the whole Blade Runner experience for me perfectly. Thank you so much!

  Thank you for this homage to Blade Runner. The majestic horn sounds and the slow pace of the sound progression fit the autumn season here in Eastern US.

Usage

Each slider controls a particular audio stream; adjust sliders to taste and mood. The animation button turns the soundscape into an slowly evolving texture. Use this feature if you intend to listen to the generator over a long period of time!